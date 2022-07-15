Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

