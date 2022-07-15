Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 18,300 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 389.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

