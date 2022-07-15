Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 29,079 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 330.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

TAP opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.