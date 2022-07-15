Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 24,318 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

