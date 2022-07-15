Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 9,793 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,034,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,706,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

