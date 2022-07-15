Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

