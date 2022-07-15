Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.91 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.50 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

