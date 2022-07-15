Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.77 Million in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mercury General by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.45. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.02%.

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

