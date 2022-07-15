Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,849 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in California Water Service Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.31. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

