Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,536 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $223,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,055,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,113,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.