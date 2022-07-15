Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,628 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,015,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

