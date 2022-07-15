Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,433 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.