Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.3% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,573,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,526.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

