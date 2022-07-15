AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AZO opened at $2,175.34 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,050.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,019.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

