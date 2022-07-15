Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,842 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.