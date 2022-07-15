Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $219,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $99,707,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $59,234,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

