Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.01% from the company’s previous close.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

BX stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

