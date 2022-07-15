BNP Paribas Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to “Outperform”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

