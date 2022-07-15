Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

