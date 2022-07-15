Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

