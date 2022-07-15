Boltwood Capital Management Sells 439 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

