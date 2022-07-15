Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.64.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock opened at $320.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $960.99.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 59.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Boston Beer by 173.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Boston Beer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.