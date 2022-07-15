Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $296.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $620.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.64.

SAM opened at $320.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.93 and a 200-day moving average of $380.80. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $960.99.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

