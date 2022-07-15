BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in BRP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 372,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

