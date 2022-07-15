Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.73.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

