Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.96. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TherapeuticsMD (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
