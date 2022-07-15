Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.96. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

