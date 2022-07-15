CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

