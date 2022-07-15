Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $104.61

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.61, but opened at $107.47. Catalent shares last traded at $104.04, with a volume of 688 shares traded.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Get Catalent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Catalent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.