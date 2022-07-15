Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $12,348,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

