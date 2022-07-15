Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.