Cerity Partners LLC Buys 11,402 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

