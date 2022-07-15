Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.44 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

