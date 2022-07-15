Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,574 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 525,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,176,000 after buying an additional 277,901 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 762,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

