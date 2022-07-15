Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,834 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 522,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

