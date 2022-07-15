Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,843 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 468,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,688,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

