Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,987 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 895,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

