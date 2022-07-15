Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Monroe Capital worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

