Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 62,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

INFY stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

