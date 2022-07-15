Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM opened at $153.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

