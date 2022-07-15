Cerity Partners LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 212,689 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 529.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 127,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($10.90) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

ING opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

