Cerity Partners LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Sabre stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.