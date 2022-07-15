Cerity Partners LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 24,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 319,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.04 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

