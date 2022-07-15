Cerity Partners LLC Has $220,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($74.00) to €73.00 ($73.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($84.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($59.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($60.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

NYSE:BUD opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

