Cerity Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after buying an additional 2,869,837 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $50,600,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,648,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of JD opened at $61.04 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

