Cerity Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after buying an additional 826,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,215,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

