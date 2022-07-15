Cerity Partners LLC Has $235,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.01%.

Several research firms have commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

