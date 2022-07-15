Cerity Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.