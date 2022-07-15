Cerity Partners LLC Has $239,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $79.08 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

