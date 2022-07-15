Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.