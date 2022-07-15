Cerity Partners LLC Invests $132,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

